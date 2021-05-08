By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Penguins have won the MassMutual East Division.

With the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers matchup going to overtime on Saturday night, regardless of the outcome, the Penguins will win the division.

The Capitals needed to win both tonight and on Tuesday in regulation to overtake the Penguins for first place.

This is the Penguins’ first division title since the 2013-2014 season.

This means the Penguins will open round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at PPG Paints Arena, and round two, should they advance.

On Saturday afternoon, the Penguins finished off their regular season with a 1-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres, and goaltender Maxime Lagace recorded his first NHL shutout in his first start since February 2019.

It is not known yet who the Penguins will face off against in round one of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but could face either the Bruins or Islanders.

The 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs are set to begin on Saturday, May 16.