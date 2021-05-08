By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some areas are waking to some rain and even some mix in the higher elevations.

Things will dry out, but temperatures will stay chilly in the lower 50’s.

It’s going to be cold on Saturday night, with temperatures in the 30s.

Areas of frost are expected tonight north of Pittsburgh as we approach freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/ktexlnFyz6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 8, 2021

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be soaked. Expect steady rain most of the day.

Temperatures on Sunday will be chilly too, with most of the day in the 40’s.

It starts to get a little warmer through the week, but stays below average (70).

Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s by Monday and Tuesday, then up into the 60’s Wednesday through Friday.

Most of the week is dry outside of some light rain possible Tuesday.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.