By: KDKA-TV’s Bryan Shaw
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some areas are waking to some rain and even some mix in the higher elevations.READ MORE: Kennywood Park Reopens For 2021 Season With COVID-19 Safety Protocols In Place
Things will dry out, but temperatures will stay chilly in the lower 50’s.
It’s going to be cold on Saturday night, with temperatures in the 30s.
READ MORE: Voter ID Is A Flashpoint In Pennsylvania Election Law Talks
Areas of frost are expected tonight north of Pittsburgh as we approach freezing temperatures. pic.twitter.com/ktexlnFyz6
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 8, 2021
Mother’s Day on Sunday will be soaked. Expect steady rain most of the day.
Temperatures on Sunday will be chilly too, with most of the day in the 40’s.
It starts to get a little warmer through the week, but stays below average (70).
Temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 50’s by Monday and Tuesday, then up into the 60’s Wednesday through Friday.
Most of the week is dry outside of some light rain possible Tuesday.MORE NEWS: Ohio Becomes Latest State To Propose Transgender Sports Ban
WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.