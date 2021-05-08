HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans wanting a stricter voter identification provisions in Pennsylvania is emerging as an early flashpoint with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf in what GOP lawmakers cast as a top-to-bottom update of state election law.
This follows a presidential contest that Donald Trump still baselessly maintains was stolen from him by fraud.
Wolf’s chief of staff, Mike Brunelle, said the House Republican in charge of writing election legislation called him to discuss the matter, and told him that voter ID needs to be part of negotiations.
But Brunelle says it was a short conversation because Wolf opposes changes to the voter ID law.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)