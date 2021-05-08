By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – All around western Pennsylvania on Saturday, college students celebrated years of hard work with their commencement ceremonies.READ MORE: 100 Years Of The Double Dip: Kennywood Reopens And Celebrates Milestone For The Jack Rabbit
La Roche University honored more than 350 students from 48 countries with two in-person ceremonies.READ MORE: First Week Of Landmark Trial Against Opioid Distributors In West Virginia Comes To An End
Meanwhile, hundreds of students also walked across the stage on Campus Green to get their diplomas at Carlow University.
In-person attendance was limited but the ceremony was streamed online for those unable to attend.MORE NEWS: Dementia Wards In Pennsylvania Hit Hard By COVID-19 Pandemic
It was the second day of ceremonies at California University of Pennsylvania and the university conferred more than 1,000 graduate and undergraduate students.