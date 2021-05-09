COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two men have been found dead of apparent gunshot wounds in an Ohio home and another man also shot has been hospitalized, police said.
Patrol officers in Columbus responded to shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday to a report of a person breaking into a home and found a man at the back door who said his cousin was dead inside, police said.
Officers entered and found two men with apparent gunshot wounds who were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names and ages weren't immediately available.
Police said the 43-year-old man who had been outside also had a gunshot wound and was taken to Ohio State University’s main hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.
Police opened a homicide investigation. There was no immediate word about any suspects in the case.
