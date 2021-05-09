CINCINNATI (AP) — Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has gotten criticism from within his own party for his aggressive anti-coronavirus measures, but the state’s Democratic senator had praise for him Friday.

“I think the governor has had a steady hand in this,” Sen. Sherrod Brown said while visiting the Cincinnati Health Department to promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I wish I could say the same about the legislature and the way the legislature has politicized this,” Brown added of GOP-led state legislators. Some have challenged DeWine’s actions with criticism such as trying to turn business operators into “mask police.”

Brown unseated DeWine in the 2006 Senate election.

Brown said people who have gotten vaccinated, as he has, should encourage others.

“People need to hear from reluctant friends or neighbors or relatives that got the vaccine and tell them about how safe it is and how it matters,” Brown said. “That’s all about sharing stories.”

Brown’s Ohio Republican counterpart, Sen. Rob Portman, took part in a vaccine test and Cincinnati-area U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup, a Republican who is a doctor, has given vaccinations himself.

