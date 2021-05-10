By: KDKA-TV News Staff
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame offensive lineman Alan Faneca is joining the high school coaching ranks.
On Monday, Faneca was announced as the head football coach at Frank W. Cox High School in Virginia Beach, Virginia. WTKR reports Faneca previously served as an assistant coach with the football program.
“Coach Faneca played college football in the SEC for LSU, spent 13 years in the NFL (mostly with the Steelers), where he was named to the pro bowl nine times, and won a Super Bowl ring. Welcome,” the high school said in a Tweet.
In February, Faneca was selected as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
He was drafted by the Steelers in 1998 and won one Super Bowl title in his 10 years with the team. In 2011, Faneca announced his retirement from the NFL.
The Enshrinement ceremony for the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is Aug. 8, 2021, at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.