By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) – A business in Braddock was shut down because the Allegheny County Health Department says the basement floor was covered in several inches of raw sewage.
The Health Department ordered Club Elegance on Braddock Avenue to close on Saturday. The Health Department says the "ongoing and active" sewage backup was an imminent health hazard.
A slew of other violations includes improperly preparing and storing food, inadequate cross contamination prevention and a lack of a certified food protection manager.
When the closure notice is removed, the Health Department’s website will be updated.