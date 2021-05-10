MUNHALL, Pa. (KDKA) — Now is the time that high school seniors are making plans for what to do once they graduate.
A local businessman wanted to give back to his community by helping a student. He asked Steel Valley High School to suggest a student who would be worthy of a $5,000 scholarship.
Richard Bazzy read the recommendation and was thrilled to give the scholarship, but then he realized there were 11 students recommended.
"I read No. 2 and No. 2, you could interchange the name because they portrayed the same values. So that was No. 2. Then we read 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and every single one of them really was worthy," said Bazzy.
He decided to give a $5,000 scholarship to all 11 students. Those 11 students are going to study math, nursing and computer-aided design — among many other careers — at schools including Pitt, Chatham and the University of Northern Alabama.