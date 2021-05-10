By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 191 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 160 are confirmed and 31 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from one month to 92 years with a median age of 32 years.
The dates of death range from April 30 to May 5, 2021. Among the deceased, two people were in their 50s, two people were in their 60s and one person was in their 80s.
There have been 6,877 total hospitalizations and 99,160 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,905.
