By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Harrison Township that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition.
The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified Monday of the shooting in the 400 block of Park Avenue.
First responders found the victim, who was shot in the lower torso.
Police have not announced any suspects or arrests.
Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.