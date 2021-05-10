By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Pittsburgh's Knoxville neighborhood.
Police say officers responded to the scene along Mathews Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after 911 calls were made reported someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg and in the buttocks.
Paramedics took the man to an area hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
