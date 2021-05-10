CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The NHL has not yet announced when the series will start.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set in the East Division.

The Penguins will face the New York Islanders in Round 1. The Penguins won the MassMutual East Division, while the Islanders finished fourth.

It will be the sixth playoff series between the teams. The Penguins beat the Islanders in six of eight regular-season games in the 2020-21 season.

