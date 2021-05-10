By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set in the East Division.

The Penguins will face the New York Islanders in Round 1. The Penguins won the MassMutual East Division, while the Islanders finished fourth.

NY #Islanders vs #Penguins in first round of playoffs ITS OFFICIAL — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 11, 2021

It will be the sixth playoff series between the teams. The Penguins beat the Islanders in six of eight regular-season games in the 2020-21 season.

Confirmed: The @penguins and @NYIslanders will clash in the First Round of the 2021 #StanleyCup Playoffs. This will be the sixth playoff series between the clubs, with New York holding a 4-1 advantage to date including a sweep in their last meeting (2019 First Round). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LhxU8WYBi5 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 11, 2021

The NHL has not yet announced when the series will start.