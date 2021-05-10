HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania’s antiquated unemployment computer system is finally being replaced.

The unemployment computer system collapsed when it was hit with a wave of applications during the coronavirus pandemic. And no wonder, the system is 40 years old.

The new system is set to go online June 8. The promise is that the system is faster service, with claims processed in real-time.

“We are very eager to get onto this new system because it will help process unemployment claims more quickly,” said Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier.

It is a far cry from the current system that has a backlog of nearly 3000,000 claims.

“The individuals who are waiting on someone to review their claim will start hearing back from us faster and getting their payments more swiftly,” Berrier said.

While the new system goes online, there will be computer blackouts in the new few weeks when you won’t be able to file claims. But the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry promises that help is on the way.

“I know that change can be difficult. But in this case of our unemployment benefits system, change is for the best,” Berrier said.

Officials have been trying to replace the system for 15 years but ran into many delays. Some of those delays prompted the state to file a lawsuit against IBM. That suit is pending in court.