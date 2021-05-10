PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a 27-year-old Pittsburgh man went on a crime spree that included crashing into cars, stealing other vehicles to get away and putting several people in the hospital.
Police say Derek Brown’s wild night of terror began at a Domino’s on the South Side, where he stole a customer’s iPhone and took off in his car down East Carson, speeding all the way to the Hot Metal Bridge before crashing into a late-model Nissan.READ MORE: PennDOT On High Alert For Landslides After Downpour
Police say Brown dragged the injured driver out and stole the vehicle. He then sped up Second Avenue on the other side, sideswiping and injuring a pedestrian standing on the side of the road.
Law enforcement says Brown then ran an oncoming car off the road. A man and a woman passenger got out. They say Brown wheeled around, tried to run them over, and then took off. The woman, who police say has a license to carry, unloaded several rounds into the stolen Nissan.READ MORE: Allegheny Co. Small Business Owner Stuck With Bill After Credit Card Fraud
But for Brown, the night was still young. According to the affidavit, he drove the bullet-pocked Nissan up Hazelwood Avenue and crashed into a Speedway gas station. After the crash, he jumped onto the Parkway East where, near the Forest Hills exit, police say he caused a three-car crash, seriously injuring two drivers.
After flagging down a female motorist, he stole her car and drove off eastbound. Police later responded to a call that someone had their luggage stolen at Monroeville’s Red Roof Inn. It was here, holed up in a room with the stolen luggage, police say they found Brown.MORE NEWS: Businesses Hiking Wages In Hopes Of Attracting Hospitality Workers To Empty Positions
Brown is now in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 straight bond. He is charged with 28 separate crimes: nine felonies, 15 misdemeanors and four summary offenses.