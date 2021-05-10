PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say a 27-year-old Pittsburgh man went on a crime spree that included crashing into cars, stealing other vehicles to get away and putting several people in the hospital.

Police say Derek Brown’s wild night of terror began at a Domino’s on the South Side, where he stole a customer’s iPhone and took off in his car down East Carson, speeding all the way to the Hot Metal Bridge before crashing into a late-model Nissan.

Police say Brown dragged the injured driver out and stole the vehicle. He then sped up Second Avenue on the other side, sideswiping and injuring a pedestrian standing on the side of the road.

Law enforcement says Brown then ran an oncoming car off the road. A man and a woman passenger got out. They say Brown wheeled around, tried to run them over, and then took off. The woman, who police say has a license to carry, unloaded several rounds into the stolen Nissan.

But for Brown, the night was still young. According to the affidavit, he drove the bullet-pocked Nissan up Hazelwood Avenue and crashed into a Speedway gas station. After the crash, he jumped onto the Parkway East where, near the Forest Hills exit, police say he caused a three-car crash, seriously injuring two drivers.

After flagging down a female motorist, he stole her car and drove off eastbound. Police later responded to a call that someone had their luggage stolen at Monroeville’s Red Roof Inn. It was here, holed up in a room with the stolen luggage, police say they found Brown.

Brown is now in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of a $25,000 straight bond. He is charged with 28 separate crimes: nine felonies, 15 misdemeanors and four summary offenses.