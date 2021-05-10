By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held this week by Robert Morris University and the Allegheny County Health Department at the UPMC Events Center.

The campus clinic is for anyone older than 16 and will be offering the Pfizer vaccine.

The clinic will be open from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and Thursday May 13.

RMU is even offering incentives for people to come get the vaccine at their clinics.

“Everyone who receives the vaccine at RMU will receive a free t-shirt, a certificate for a free bucket of balls at the RMU Island Sports Center, and a chance to win season tickets to RMU football and basketball,” RMU wrote in a release.

People can register online, and the clinic will take walk-ins.

More clinics will be held on campus in May, according to RMU.