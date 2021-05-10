CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers Assistant Head Coach John Mitchell will be enshrined into the National Junior College Athletic Association Foundation Hall of Fame.

Mitchell will be a part of the 2021 inaugural class, along with Larry Brown, George E. Killian, Dick Lane, Bob McAdoo, Lea Plarski and Sheryl Swoopes.

The announcement was made over the weekend by the NJCAA, and on Monday the Steelers organization offered their congratulations to Mitchell.

“Congratulations to Coach John Mitchell on being elected to the NJCAA Foundation Hall of Fame. There isn’t a more deserving man to be a part of their inaugural class. Coach Mitch is one of the best ever,” Pittsburgh Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin tweeted.

Mitchell was one of the first African American players for the University of Alabama’s Crimson Tide football program and was named NJCAA All-American twice.

He had a brief NFL career but has had an extensive coaching career. He has been with the Steelers organization since 1994.