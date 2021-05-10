CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the Pittsburgh area seeing heavy rainfall nearly all day on Sunday, a new record has been set.

The 1.17″ of rain in Pittsburgh set a new single-day record for April 9.

The previous single-day record total was set in 1966 with 1.02″ of rain.

