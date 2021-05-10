PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Protect your plants: a Frost Advisory has been issued for the northern parts of our area.

The National Weather Service says areas near and north of I-80 are expected to see widespread frost Monday night. The Frost Advisory goes into effect 2 a.m. until 8 a.m.

Tonight will be dry but chilly, with lows in the mid 30s to around 40. Areas near and north of I-80 are expected to see widespread frost, and this is where a Frost Advisory has been issued. Patchier frost is possible to the south. Take steps to protect those tender plants! pic.twitter.com/0uoesM6qE0 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 10, 2021

Frost and freeze are a concern the next few nights. Make sure to cover any tender flowers and plants outdoors through Wednesday morning. After that, we should be able to get those flowers and patio sets ready to go for the season.

After a dreary, chilly Sunday, we are back to sunshine and dry conditions. The good news is that the dry trend will stick around most of the week.

The even better news is that our temperatures have already rebounded to warmer than Sunday — which saw a high of only 43. We’re on our way to the upper 50s and then into the 60s starting Wednesday. We’ll make a run at 70 by the weekend and next week looks more seasonably pleasant for mid-May in the 70s.

We could see a sprinkle in spots later Tuesday, but we don’t really have much of a shower chance until possibly a few on Friday and Sunday.

