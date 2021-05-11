By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 224 new Coronavirus cases and three additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 114 are confirmed and 110 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 1 year to 94 years with a median age of 32 years.
There have been 6,969 total hospitalizations and 99,384 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,908.
