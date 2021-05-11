By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN (KDKA) — Dogs went on parade in Baldwin borough over the weekend.
The parade was hosted by the Baldwin Health Center.
It acted as a fundraiser for the Animal Friends shelter.
The shelter will hold an adoption awareness event and pet vendor fair at the Rochester Village apartments in Cranberry on Friday.