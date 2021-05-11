By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins announced that capacity for playoff games at PPG Paints Arena will increase to 50 percent as of May 17.
In an announcement on Tuesday, the team said Governor Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Health allowing for capacity limits to increase allows the Penguins to have more than 9,000 fans for games played on or after May 17.
The NHL has not yet announced dates for Pittsburgh’s first-round playoff series against the New York Islanders. If Game 1 is played before May 17, capacity for that game will remain at 25 percent. Any games on or after May 17 will be at an increased capacity of 50 percent.