By: KDKA-TV News Staff
INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are warning Indiana-area residents to be on high alert after multiple thefts and burglaries.
State police say since 10 a.m. on Monday, troopers have investigated at least five thefts from vehicles and two burglaries. Police say this happened in central Indiana County, in Cherryhill, Rayne and White townships.
This string of thefts and burglaries come after another theft from a vehicle reported at a house along Lutz School Road in White Township on May 5.
Troopers are still gathering information from victims and are working to compile a complete list of stolen property.
In the meantime, they’re warning residents to lock their vehicles and secure their property and report any suspicious activity to 724-357-1960.