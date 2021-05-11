By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is on Capitol Hill Tuesday, testifying in a hearing about his efforts to close legal loopholes to stop the sale of ghost guns.
Those are guns that can be made with unregulated kits, parts or 3D printers and don't have serial numbers.
Shapiro said the kits can be assembled in minutes and called them the “emerging weapon of choice for criminals.”
"This is common sense. We know these kits can be fully functioning firearms in minutes. We know they're being used to kill people on the streets of our communities. And this body has the power to do something about it," Shapiro said.
Meanwhile, the justice department has proposed a new regulation on ghost guns that would make it easier for law enforcement to trace unmarked guns used to commit violent crimes.