By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Officials in Greene County are asking for help finding two missing children.
The Center for Missing and Exploited Children says 15-year-old Uriah Mitchell and 17-year-old Noah Mitchell have been missing since April 27.
The center says Uriah is 5-foot-8 and weighs 110 pounds. He's described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes.
Noah is described as 6 feet tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and brown eyes.
Both are from New Freeport.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or State Police at 724-627-6151.