The summer stimulus program is temporary, but Sheetz says that it is planning on investing in employees long-term.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz is joining several other companies’ and businesses’ move to increase hourly wages for employees.

All Sheetz employees will receive $2 more per hour starting on May 21, and this wage hike is permanent.

The company says this will be a $50 million annual investment.

There will also be a summer stimulus program offered that will increase employees’ wages by $1 more per hour from May 21, 2021 until Sept. 23, 2021.

The company’s representatives say that this will incentivize people to look for career opportunities at Sheetz and not see it as a place for a dead-end job.

Sheetz runs several stores in Pennsylvania and other states on the East Coast.