By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) — Sheetz is joining several other companies’ and businesses’ move to increase hourly wages for employees.READ MORE: Stacy Smith To Retire From KDKA-TV On May 30
All Sheetz employees will receive $2 more per hour starting on May 21, and this wage hike is permanent.
The company says this will be a $50 million annual investment.READ MORE: Reta Mays, Nursing Assistant Who Admitted To Killing 7 Patients At West Virginia VA Hospital To Be Sentenced
There will also be a summer stimulus program offered that will increase employees’ wages by $1 more per hour from May 21, 2021 until Sept. 23, 2021.
The company’s representatives say that this will incentivize people to look for career opportunities at Sheetz and not see it as a place for a dead-end job.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Weather: Cool Conditions Continue
Sheetz runs several stores in Pennsylvania and other states on the East Coast.