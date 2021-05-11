By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — State Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward is battling breast cancer.
The Republican leader told Marty Griffin on Tuesday that she was diagnosed in December and went through four chemotherapy treatments.
Senator Ward says there are more procedures to come, including a mastectomy and having her ovaries removed.
She told Griffin she is “doing fine,” but wanted to tell her story so that other women will stay vigilant and get regular mammograms.