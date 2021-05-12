By: KDKA-TV News Staff
DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Grant Avenue in Duquesne.
It is an intense scene Wednesday night, with smoke filling the night sky. Smoke can be seen from blocks away from the fire at the former Capristo’s Barber Shop.
The building is three floors, with two apartments on the second floor.
Just after 11 p.m., the roof and third floor collapsed. The damage has spread to the church next door.
No injuries have been reported.
