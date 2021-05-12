By: KDKA-TV News Staff

COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohioans who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be entered into a big raffle for the prize of $1 million.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Twitter that starting on May 26, every Wednesday there will be a drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The prize: $1 million.

Two weeks from tonight on May 26th, we will announce a winner of a separate drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. This announcement will occur each Wednesday for five weeks, and the winner each Wednesday will receive one million dollars. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

DeWine says the names will come from the Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database. People who aren’t in the database will be able to sign up online.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,'” the governor tweeted.

On Wednesday, May 26th, we will announce the winner of a drawing of all those 17 years old and under who have been vaccinated, and the winner will receive a full, four-year scholarship to our State of Ohio universities. This will include tuition, room and board, and books. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 12, 2021

He’s also doing the same thing for kids ages 12 to 17. They’ll have the chance to win a full, four-year scholarship to state universities. That includes tuition, room and board and books, DeWine says. There will be an online portal for people to enter for that drawing.