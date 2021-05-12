CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
As for people who are vaccinated and under 18, they'll have the chance to win a full-four year scholarship to state universities.
COLUMBUS (KDKA) – Ohioans who get vaccinated against COVID-19 will be entered into a big raffle for the prize of $1 million.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Twitter that starting on May 26, every Wednesday there will be a drawing for adults who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The prize: $1 million.

DeWine says the names will come from the Secretary of State’s publicly available voter registration database. People who aren’t in the database will be able to sign up online.

“I know that some may say, ‘DeWine, you’re crazy! This million-dollar drawing idea of yours is a waste of money.’ But truly, the real waste at this point in the pandemic — when the vaccine is readily available to anyone who wants it — is a life lost to COVID-19,'” the governor tweeted.

He’s also doing the same thing for kids ages 12 to 17. They’ll have the chance to win a full, four-year scholarship to state universities. That includes tuition, room and board and books, DeWine says. There will be an online portal for people to enter for that drawing.