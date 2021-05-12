By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is getting a donation of more than $15,000.
More specifically, they will receive $15,240 thanks to a partnership between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Giant Eagle.
Giant Eagle pledged to donate $10 for each save made by Penguins' goalies, Tristan Jarry, Casey DeSmith, and Maxime Lagace, in the 2021 season.
Throughout the season that saw the Penguins finish in first place in their division, those goalies made 1,524 saves.