PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the day Steelers fans have been looking forward to for months.
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2021 schedule.
The team will play five prime time games this upcoming season, including two Monday Night Football games.
Pittsburgh opens the season Sept. 12 at Buffalo and closes with a rivalry game on Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.
You can find the full schedule below.
FULL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
Week 1: Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. – at Buffalo Bills
Week 2: Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders
Week 3: Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals
Week 4: Oct. 3 at 4:25 p.m. – at Green Bay Packers
Week 5: Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. – Denver Broncos
Week 6: Oct. 17 at 8:20 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks
Week 7: BYE
Week 8: Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. – at Cleveland Browns
Week 9: Nov. 8 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Chicago Bears
Week 10: Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions
Week 11: Nov. 21 at 8:20 p.m. – at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 12: Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. – at Cincinnati Bengals
Week 13: Dec. 5 at 4:25 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens
Week 14: Dec. 9 at 8:20 p.m. (Thursday) – at Minnesota Vikings
Week 15: Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. – Tennessee Titans
Week 16: Dec. 26 at 4:25 p.m. – at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 17: Jan 3. at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Cleveland Browns
Week 18: Jan 9. at 1 p.m. – at Baltimore Ravens
2021 Preseason Schedule
Aug. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m (HOF Game)
Aug 12. at Philadelphia Eagle, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 27. at Carolina, TBD