By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today is the day Steelers fans have been looking forward to for months.

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their 2021 schedule.

The team will play five prime time games this upcoming season, including two Monday Night Football games.

Pittsburgh opens the season Sept. 12 at Buffalo and closes with a rivalry game on Jan. 9, 2022, in Baltimore.

You can find the full schedule below.

FULL REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

Week 1: Sept. 12 at 1 p.m. – at Buffalo Bills

Week 2: Sept. 19 at 1 p.m. — Las Vegas Raiders

Week 3: Sept. 26 at 1 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals

Week 4: Oct. 3 at 4:25 p.m. – at Green Bay Packers

Week 5: Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. – Denver Broncos

Week 6: Oct. 17 at 8:20 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 31 at 1 p.m. – at Cleveland Browns

Week 9: Nov. 8 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Chicago Bears

Week 10: Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. – Detroit Lions

Week 11: Nov. 21 at 8:20 p.m. – at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 12: Nov. 28 at 1 p.m. – at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 13: Dec. 5 at 4:25 p.m. – Baltimore Ravens

Week 14: Dec. 9 at 8:20 p.m. (Thursday) – at Minnesota Vikings

Week 15: Dec. 19 at 1 p.m. – Tennessee Titans

Week 16: Dec. 26 at 4:25 p.m. – at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 17: Jan 3. at 8:15 p.m. (Monday) – Cleveland Browns

Week 18: Jan 9. at 1 p.m. – at Baltimore Ravens

2021 Preseason Schedule

Aug. 5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m (HOF Game)

Aug 12. at Philadelphia Eagle, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 21 vs. Detroit Lions, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 27. at Carolina, TBD