By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Child sexual abuse victims and their advocates took state Senator Kim Ward to task for blocking legislation that would provide a two-year window to sue their alleged abusers.

Now Ward is defending her position. State Senate Majority Leader Ward told KDKA’s Andy Sheehan that the bill to temporarily expand the statute of limitations is unconstitutional and would open the door to lawsuits.

She denied the accusations by some advocates that she is being pressured by the Catholic church.

“I don’t have money from the church. I’m not being influenced by the church. I am trying to follow the constitution and do the right thing for the victims,” Ward said.

“What the victims have gone through is horrendous. I can’t even tell you. It hurts your heart. So just because we didn’t pass it right now on this timeline that they want doesn’t mean we’re not working on it and looking for a solution to do so,” Ward said.

Ward said she is working with legal experts to craft a bill that will hold up in the courts.