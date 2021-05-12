PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning!

Wednesday begins frosty with a Frost Advisory in place until 9:00 a.m. but that start will give way to a warmer day.

It will, however, be similar to yesterday.

Today, temperatures will near 60 degrees, which is slightly warmer than Tuesday when temperatures were in the mid-to-upper 50s.

That’s still around 10 degrees cooler than the usual average for May but the slow warm-up will begin today with highs in the lower 60s on the way to mid-60s over the next few days.

We’re in for temperatures in the 70s by the weekend and the even better news – a big ridge of high pressure right on top of us keeps the sun shining and the conditions dry for most of the week.

We will likely see frost/freeze concerns again for one more night tonight before those worries vanish toward the weekend and the 70-degree temperatures will be here to stay.

The only rain chance in the forecast is a slight chance of a sprinkle or shower in spots on Friday and again later on Sunday.

