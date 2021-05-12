By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Three Rivers Arts Festival is coming back to Point State Park.READ MORE: Man Accused Of Attacking Mounted Unit, Police Car During Downtown Riots Pleads Guilty
After news that most of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions would be lifted by Memorial Day, organizers said Wednesday that the main stage headliners will now perform at the Point instead of the Byham Theater like previously planned. That will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only.READ MORE: US Health Advisers Endorse Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids 12 And Older
Also in the park will be 30 artist market tents, six concession stands and an information tent.
Another change announced: timed entry tickets are no longer needed for any part of the festival.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Prepares To Welcome More Visitors As Restrictions Lift
The 2021 Three Rivers Arts Festival will be a hybrid format, with both a mix of in-person and virtual events. You can learn more here.