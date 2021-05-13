By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BELLEVUE, Pa. (KDKA) — Bellevue Police have closed off part of Lincoln Avenue due to a large sinkhole that has opened up in the middle of the road.

Police say it is located at the intersection of Lincoln and Hawley Avenues.

They have put orange cones around the area, and have roped off that part of the road.

The Public Works Department is working to determine what caused the hole to open up and to make repairs.

Bellevue officials have not said how long those repairs will take.

Paving in the area has also been delayed until the hole is repaired.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.