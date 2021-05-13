PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — People in Pittsburgh are reacting to the news that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks.

Pennsylvania adopted the CDC’s new guidelines on Thursday. People who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks or practice social distancing in most places, both indoors and outdoors.

The new guidance comes as welcome news to many, but others are hesitant to take the mask off.

“We are very excited,” said Mike Sukitch, owner of Mike’s Beer Bar.

“I am a little weary,” said Samantha Shopper, a Pirates fan who went to Thursday’s game.

Sukitch has been waiting for this day.

“It’s been more than a year since I’ve been able to go maskless inside my own business. So being able to do that feels terrific. The staff is all smiling,” Sukitch said.

His customers were delighted to learn about this change.

“I think that’s great. Obviously, the mask is bothersome,” said Derek Pryor.

“I’m really happy because I’m fully vaccinated. So I still support wearing mask. I probably will still do it in public,” said Abbie Embry.

The CDC’s guidance states that people do have to follow federal and local laws, as well as mask mandates in businesses and workplaces.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have not changed their mask rules at PNC Park.

Brian Warecki, a Pirates spokesperson, released a statement: “We are currently assessing this afternoon’s announcement by the CDC and PA Department of Health. We will announce any resulting impacts to the current protocols at PNC Park as soon as they are determined.”

This guidance change isn’t a home run for everyone. Pennsylvania Department of Health officials said people who are not vaccinated must still wear masks until 70 percent of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.

The CDC’s new guidance does not apply to healthcare settings mass transportation. The Port Authority says for employees and riders, masks are still required. Giant Eagle said it will also continue to require masks in its store.