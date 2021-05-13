By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – For the first time, Pittsburgh's City Controller Michael Lamb audited the Citizen Police Review Board.
The report focused on improving the board’s interactions with the community.
It suggests allocating 2% of the police budget to the board, for a total of about $2.1 million.
The audit also called for “more representation from civic groups” on the board.
“If you look back from 1999 to today, you can see, just looking at data, how things have changed in a positive direction,” said Beth Pittinger, the executive director of the board.
"I think the difference is if community organizations such as 1Hood or Alliance for Police Accountability or Take Action Mon Valley, were on this board, you would see more community engagement," said Jasiri X, the executive director of 1Hood Media.
You can view Lamb’s full audit on the city website by following this link.