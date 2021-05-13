By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man has admitted to his role in a crash that killed the passenger in his car.
On Wednesday, Carl Keating pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle.
Two years ago, according to police, Keating was driving under the influence on Route 8 when the crash happened.
Keating’s passenger, Rebecca Koorsen, died in the crash.