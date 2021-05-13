By: KDKA-TV News Staff
WASHINGTON (KDKA) – The right lane of I-70 near the Bentleyville exit is blocked due to a tractor-trailer rolled over.
The driver of the truck was injured n the rollover and taken to the hospital.
Their condition is unknown at this time.
The truck was carrying candy and it is not known how long the lane will be blocked.