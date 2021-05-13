MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – Children ages 12 to 15 are now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine. Just 24 hours after that decision from the CDC, a local school district held a clinic Thursday to offer it to students and their families.

The Mt. Lebanon School District says they put around 1,000 shots in arms Thursday, and the district says the students were the ones who pushed to make this happen.

Many students aced Thursday’s test by getting their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it sends a message that we’re here for them, we’re here to support them, we want them doing activities. We want them back in the classroom,” said Chairman of Nursing Services Deanna Hess.

Turns out it was the students who were eagerly awaiting the shot.

“Requests we got for the vaccines were from the students themselves. So it’s really fun to see the kids were the ones taking the lead on this,” said Hess.

Zach Frenie says getting the shot has been a hot topic with his friends walking the halls of Jefferson Middle School. For him getting the shot is a future investment.

“It was really just because I’d have grandparents who live here and I’d like to see them again and I plan on going to a camp this summer. I’d like to be back in the building, I learn better when I’m in the building,” said Frenie.

His mom, Sarah Olbrich, says the conversation with Zach about the importance of the COVID vaccine started long ago.

“We were looking at putting him into a study that would give him the chance of getting the vaccine because we feel it’s important he’s vaccinated before the next school year,” said Olbrich.

Since students here are already in school five days a week, the shots won’t have any impact on a return for students. But school leaders believe this sets an example for families and other districts that might look to them for guidance.

The district says requiring the vaccine for next school year is something that’s been kicked around, but they haven’t made a decision just yet.