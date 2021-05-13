By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s that time of year when local growers start selling their goods and produce at farmers markets.

Things kicked off on May 10 in East Liberty. A farmers market will be held there ever Monday from from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., except Memorial Day and Labor Day, at N. Euclid Avenue and Broad Street in the Garland Parklet lot next to firehouse. It will run through Nov. 22.

On Wednesdays, in Carrick, the market will be set up from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carrick Dairy District on Brownsville Road. That one runs through Nov. 24.

They will also be held Friday afternoons through November at Allegheny Commons Park on the North Side, and Sunday mornings in Squirrel Hill.

To find more information and the full schedule, visit this link.

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership says the Market Square Farmers Market will be held Thursdays, May 13-Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, including how to become a vendor, visit this link.