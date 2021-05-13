By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 76-year-old man.
Police say James Miles of Garfield was last seen at the Edgewood Town Centre around noon on Thursday. He was driving a beige Pontiac G6 with Pennsylvania registration LLT1468.
He is described by police as 5-foot-8 and 180 pounds with brown eyes and salt and pepper colored hair.
Call police at 412-323-7141 with any information.