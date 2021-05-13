By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – UPMC is planning to hold a free, virtual clinic that will take a closer look at vaping.
The aim of the seminar is to explain the many vaping devices and how they work.
It also for healthcare workers to discuss the real dangers that come with vaping.
Despite the claims that vaping products are tobacco-free, doctors still say there are risks to using those products.
The virtual presentation is scheduled for Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m.
Registration is available on the UPMC website and you can sign up at this link.