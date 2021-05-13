By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Washington man who prosecutors said had thousands of images of child pornography will spend just over 8 years behind bars.READ MORE: Westmoreland County Election Bureau In Need Of Poll Workers And Election Judges For May Primary
Thirty-three-year-old Jon DeTemple was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on his conviction of possessing child porn.READ MORE: 1st Ballot Test Of Governor's Pandemic Powers Starts In Pennsylvania
Prosecutors say DeTemple had thousands of images and videos of child sexual abuse that he got from file-sharing networks.MORE NEWS: Tax Refund Delays Grow As Filing Deadline Gets Closer
He was also ordered to pay $45,000 restitution to all identified victims and $10,000 in special assessments under two different acts.