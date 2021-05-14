By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rocker Alice Cooper is planning to sell his rare Andy Warhol painting.
Cooper recalled meeting Warhol in the 70s as the two hung out together in the same circle of people.
He said his girlfriend at the time gifted him the painting in the 1970s.
According to Cooper, he rolled it up, put it in storage, and then forgot about it for 40 years.
It's believed to be in near-perfect condition.
The painting is expected to sell for as much as $4.5 million at auction.