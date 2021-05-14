By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspected bank robber was arrested Friday morning just a few blocks away from the branch.
Police say the alleged robber slipped a note to a teller at the Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard saying he was armed.
He didn't flash a weapon while inside, police say.
After that, he ran off toward Pioneer Avenue. He was arrested nearby.