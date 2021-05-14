CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspected bank robber was arrested Friday morning just a few blocks away from the branch.

Police say the alleged robber slipped a note to a teller at the Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard saying he was armed.

(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Aaron Sledge)

He didn’t flash a weapon while inside, police say.

After that, he ran off toward Pioneer Avenue. He was arrested nearby.