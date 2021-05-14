CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:John Hugley, Local TV, Pitt basketball, Pittsburgh Sports, Stolen Car, University Of Pittsburgh

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt basketball player John Hugley is no longer facing felony charges.

READ MORE: Alice Cooper Auctioning Off Rare Andy Warhol Painting

The case centered around the alleged theft of another Pitt student’s car.

READ MORE: Police Investigating Boy Shot In The Leg In Homewood South

Prosecutors withdrew charges of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

MORE NEWS: Ross Park Mall Hosting Job Fair

The most serious charge Hugley now faces is a misdemeanor for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.