By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pitt basketball player John Hugley is no longer facing felony charges.
The case centered around the alleged theft of another Pitt student's car.
Prosecutors withdrew charges of criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.
The most serious charge Hugley now faces is a misdemeanor for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.