CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Virginia police arrested a Crafton man accused of putting a hidden camera in the bathroom at a youth center in Canonsburg.

Anthony Fletcher, 37, was arrested by the Prince William County Sheriff’s Department and is waiting to be extradited back to Washington County.

Fletcher is a man familiar to the Armory Youth Center. The executive director said he didn’t work or volunteer there but rented the facility.

The center didn’t even learn about the camera until the Washington County District Attorney’s Office was contacted by the state police about an investigation out of Allegheny County.

“They seized approximately 30 electronic devices. And in the process of just starting to go through those electronic devices, I believe they found images and videos that occurred in Washington County. So that’s why they alerted us,” said Washington County First Assistant District Attorney Jason Walsh.

Investigators took the devices from Fletcher’s home. They said the pictures and videos show juvenile girls going into a bathroom, then taking their clothes off. According to investigators, video even shows Fletcher setting the camera up. Police began investigating after Microsoft reported a child pornography image to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in early February.

Meantime, the superintendent with Canon-McMillan School District confirms Fletcher was a volunteer for softball and football and finished out the season at the end of 2020. He said nothing has been reported as far as concerns in his role as a volunteer.

The district attorney’s office said it will continue to work on this case.

“The investigation is in the infancy state. There’s a lot of material for state police to go through. That’s what they’re going to do. Then if anything comes up in Washington County, we will react as I’m sure any other county will.”

In a statement, Youth For Christ said: “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the actions of this individual. Everyone affected by this situation remains in our prayers. YFC continues to maintain the highest standards of morality and personal conduct for all YFC employees and volunteers as we serve the youth in our community.”