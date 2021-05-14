By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As coronavirus restrictions are being loosened dramatically by local and federal officials in May, the chances of sporting events returning to normal are close on the horizon.

In the latest episode of The Pomp and Poni Podcast, Penguins CEO and President David Morehouse went into the details of what the fan experience will be like for future games, which are determined by guidelines set by the state Department of Health and NHL.

For Game 1, it will be 25% capacity with masks required of all employees and people attending.

For Game 2, the crowd capacity will increase to 50% with the same face mask regulations “but things may change.”

“I don’t know if we have the capacity to go from 50% to 100% in that short of a time, the way that the seats are manifested and the way we try to have them spaced out. But we’re looking to try to go to 100% by Game 5 [of the first round],” Morehouse said.

On #PompAndPoni Podcast—#Penguins President David Morehouse told us @Penguins are HOPEFUL to potentially get to 100% Capacity as soon as game 5 of this first round series!! A great conversation Be sure to tune in!!! The Podcast drops at Noon. @KDKA @937theFan @Spotify — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) May 14, 2021

The Penguins are still figuring out what they will do about face mask guidelines with the CDC’s recent announcement but as of this time, masks are still necessary for staff and fans at games.