PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Friday that fully vaccinated guests will not be required to wear face masks at PNC Park.
People who are not fully vaccinated are still required to wear a mask.
"Effective immediately, the Pirates will no longer require guests who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a face mask while at PNC Park. Guests who are not yet fully vaccinated against COVID19 must continue to wear a face mask while at PNC Park, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health," the Pirates wrote on Friday.
This news comes as the Pennsylvania Department of Health and CDC relaxed rules about wearing face masks in most indoor and outdoor areas for those who are fully vaccinated.
The Pirates say there will be more updates next week about increasing capacity limits and the general health and safety protocols that will be in place for the future.
